2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD

ANNUAL RENTAL - BEAUTIFUL FIRST FLOOR, END UNIT WITH STUNNING SAILBOAT WATER VIEWS AND A ONE CAR GARAGE! Spacious kitchen offers a breakfast bar and pantry. Bonus room across from the kitchen is perfect for a formal dining room. Experience breathtaking water views of the canal from the large, tiled living room. Watch the sailboats drift by the large sliders and the master bedroom windows. The master bedroom offers not only gorgeous water views, but also sliders to the lanai, a walk-in closet and a master bathroom with dual sinks and a walk-in shower. The second and third bedrooms are perfect for family/guests. The expansive screened lanai offers a front row seat to stunning nature views and sunsets. Walk from the screened door on the lanai right down to the water to fish. Take advantage of the sparkling heated community pool and spa, tennis courts and more!