All apartments in Punta Gorda
Find more places like 2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Punta Gorda, FL
/
2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:41 AM

2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD

2002 Bal Harbor Boulevard · (941) 769-3534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Punta Gorda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2002 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2212 · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1517 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
ANNUAL RENTAL - BEAUTIFUL FIRST FLOOR, END UNIT WITH STUNNING SAILBOAT WATER VIEWS AND A ONE CAR GARAGE! Spacious kitchen offers a breakfast bar and pantry. Bonus room across from the kitchen is perfect for a formal dining room. Experience breathtaking water views of the canal from the large, tiled living room. Watch the sailboats drift by the large sliders and the master bedroom windows. The master bedroom offers not only gorgeous water views, but also sliders to the lanai, a walk-in closet and a master bathroom with dual sinks and a walk-in shower. The second and third bedrooms are perfect for family/guests. The expansive screened lanai offers a front row seat to stunning nature views and sunsets. Walk from the screened door on the lanai right down to the water to fish. Take advantage of the sparkling heated community pool and spa, tennis courts and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have any available units?
2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Punta Gorda 2 BedroomsPunta Gorda 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Punta Gorda Apartments with BalconiesPunta Gorda Apartments with Gyms
Punta Gorda Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLOsprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLPelican Bay, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLMemphis, FL
Englewood, FLSouthgate, FLSiesta Key, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLVamo, FLOrangetree, FLNorth Port, FLWimauma, FLSouth Venice, FLLehigh Acres, FLMcGregor, FLFruitville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity