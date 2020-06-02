1611 ATARES DRIVE

Amenities
ANNUAL RENTAL 2/2/2 plus bonus den-$1700.00/ $1900 security deposit, this
awesome Villa is on ST. ANDREWS GOLF COURSE And is as SPACIOUS and feels
just like a SINGLE Family HOME! Other features include: Bright and airy with
volume ceilings throughout. Kitchen with ample cabinetry, breakfast bar and
breakfast nook. Huge great room with dining area and pocketing sliders
opening out to the lanai expands the living area even further. Generous
sized master bedroom with laminate wood flooring, built-ins, sliders to the
lanai, large walk-in closet and private bathroom with dual sinks, a walk-in
shower and separate soaking tub. Second bedroom ensures plenty of room for
the family.
Den is located off the living room, with laminate wood flooring is perfect
for an in-home office! Relax on the expansive screened lanai and enjoy the
golf course views. Soak in some sun in the heated, community pool! *Small
dog CONSIDERED!*