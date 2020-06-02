1611 ATARES DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

ANNUAL RENTAL 2/2/2 plus bonus den-$1700.00/ $1900 security deposit, this

awesome Villa is on ST. ANDREWS GOLF COURSE And is as SPACIOUS and feels

just like a SINGLE Family HOME! Other features include: Bright and airy with

volume ceilings throughout. Kitchen with ample cabinetry, breakfast bar and

breakfast nook. Huge great room with dining area and pocketing sliders

opening out to the lanai expands the living area even further. Generous

sized master bedroom with laminate wood flooring, built-ins, sliders to the

lanai, large walk-in closet and private bathroom with dual sinks, a walk-in

shower and separate soaking tub. Second bedroom ensures plenty of room for

the family.

Den is located off the living room, with laminate wood flooring is perfect

for an in-home office! Relax on the expansive screened lanai and enjoy the

golf course views. Soak in some sun in the heated, community pool! *Small

dog CONSIDERED!*