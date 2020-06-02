All apartments in Punta Gorda
1611 ATARES DRIVE

1611 Atares Drive · (941) 769-3534
Location

1611 Atares Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1617 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
ANNUAL RENTAL 2/2/2 plus bonus den-$1700.00/ $1900 security deposit, this
awesome Villa is on ST. ANDREWS GOLF COURSE And is as SPACIOUS and feels
just like a SINGLE Family HOME! Other features include: Bright and airy with
volume ceilings throughout. Kitchen with ample cabinetry, breakfast bar and
breakfast nook. Huge great room with dining area and pocketing sliders
opening out to the lanai expands the living area even further. Generous
sized master bedroom with laminate wood flooring, built-ins, sliders to the
lanai, large walk-in closet and private bathroom with dual sinks, a walk-in
shower and separate soaking tub. Second bedroom ensures plenty of room for
the family.
Den is located off the living room, with laminate wood flooring is perfect
for an in-home office! Relax on the expansive screened lanai and enjoy the
golf course views. Soak in some sun in the heated, community pool! *Small
dog CONSIDERED!*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 ATARES DRIVE have any available units?
1611 ATARES DRIVE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1611 ATARES DRIVE have?
Some of 1611 ATARES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 ATARES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1611 ATARES DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 ATARES DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 ATARES DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1611 ATARES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1611 ATARES DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1611 ATARES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1611 ATARES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 ATARES DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1611 ATARES DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1611 ATARES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1611 ATARES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 ATARES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 ATARES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 ATARES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 ATARES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
