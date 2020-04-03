1503 SUZI STREET

Amenities

Beautiful waterfront home located in the beautiful community of Punta Gorda Isles, you can enjoy quick boat access from a private dock, to the tropical waters of Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico beyond or cast out that fishing line, or just enjoy all that Punta Gorda has to offer. For the avid Golfer, there are plenty of courses to challenge you. The spacious open concept is great for entertaining and the split floor plan allows for privacy when family and friends visit. Sliding doors in both the living room and family room open onto the lanai for entertaining and inviting the outdoors in on those wonderful balmy days. Relax in the shade on the lanai or catch some rays, or take a refreshing dip in the pool all while taking in the long canal view. The Master bedroom suite with its extended seating area, has sliding doors opening onto the lanai, to enjoy views of the pool and the canal. The Master suite has much to offer with its oversized spa-like master bath, dual sinks and vanities, jetted garden tub, glass block walk-in shower and two walk in closets.