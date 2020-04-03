All apartments in Punta Gorda
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

1503 SUZI STREET

1503 Suzi Street · (941) 380-6263
Location

1503 Suzi Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful waterfront home located in the beautiful community of Punta Gorda Isles, you can enjoy quick boat access from a private dock, to the tropical waters of Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico beyond or cast out that fishing line, or just enjoy all that Punta Gorda has to offer. For the avid Golfer, there are plenty of courses to challenge you. The spacious open concept is great for entertaining and the split floor plan allows for privacy when family and friends visit. Sliding doors in both the living room and family room open onto the lanai for entertaining and inviting the outdoors in on those wonderful balmy days. Relax in the shade on the lanai or catch some rays, or take a refreshing dip in the pool all while taking in the long canal view. The Master bedroom suite with its extended seating area, has sliding doors opening onto the lanai, to enjoy views of the pool and the canal. The Master suite has much to offer with its oversized spa-like master bath, dual sinks and vanities, jetted garden tub, glass block walk-in shower and two walk in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 SUZI STREET have any available units?
1503 SUZI STREET has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1503 SUZI STREET have?
Some of 1503 SUZI STREET's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 SUZI STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1503 SUZI STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 SUZI STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1503 SUZI STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 1503 SUZI STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1503 SUZI STREET does offer parking.
Does 1503 SUZI STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 SUZI STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 SUZI STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1503 SUZI STREET has a pool.
Does 1503 SUZI STREET have accessible units?
No, 1503 SUZI STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 SUZI STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 SUZI STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1503 SUZI STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1503 SUZI STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
