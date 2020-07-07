1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking

We have a new 2 bedroom 2 bath condo right on Charlotte Harbor immediately available for an annual lease. You can enjoy watching nature at its finest while sitting in your first floor lanai just 25 feet from the water's edge. You will see dolphin, flocks of pelicans in formation, fish jumping, and maybe the occasional manatee and countless stunning sunsets.

Or, if you are an angler, you have some of the best fishing on Charlotte Harbor right out your back door. Many charter captains bring their clients to this very location. Enjoy this 'million dollar view' from the living room, lanai, master bedroom, and even the master bath. This spacious condo has been meticulously remodeled including all new appliances, cabinets, quartz counters, tile floors, and indirect LED lighting throughout. The condo is available fully furnished or, if you like, any amount of furniture can be removed if you prefer your own.

The complex offers covered parking, a heated swimming pool, a well appointed clubhouse, and beautiful landscaping. This association does not allow pets and non-smokers only. Water and Sewer are included. Please contact us for an appointment to view this unique property. It will not last long.

Condo amenities include hurricane protection, well-maintained tropical landscaping that provides a park-like setting, covered parking for unit owners plus separate guest parking, a heated pool and clubhouse. Just minutes to the Punta Gorda Yacht Club, waterfront parks, historic downtown Punta Gorda's unique shops and restaurants.