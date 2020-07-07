All apartments in Punta Gorda
1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8

1 Colony Point Drive · (941) 893-4443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Colony Point Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1564 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
We have a new 2 bedroom 2 bath condo right on Charlotte Harbor immediately available for an annual lease. You can enjoy watching nature at its finest while sitting in your first floor lanai just 25 feet from the water's edge. You will see dolphin, flocks of pelicans in formation, fish jumping, and maybe the occasional manatee and countless stunning sunsets.
Or, if you are an angler, you have some of the best fishing on Charlotte Harbor right out your back door. Many charter captains bring their clients to this very location. Enjoy this 'million dollar view' from the living room, lanai, master bedroom, and even the master bath. This spacious condo has been meticulously remodeled including all new appliances, cabinets, quartz counters, tile floors, and indirect LED lighting throughout. The condo is available fully furnished or, if you like, any amount of furniture can be removed if you prefer your own.
The complex offers covered parking, a heated swimming pool, a well appointed clubhouse, and beautiful landscaping. This association does not allow pets and non-smokers only. Water and Sewer are included. Please contact us for an appointment to view this unique property. It will not last long.
Condo amenities include hurricane protection, well-maintained tropical landscaping that provides a park-like setting, covered parking for unit owners plus separate guest parking, a heated pool and clubhouse. Just minutes to the Punta Gorda Yacht Club, waterfront parks, historic downtown Punta Gorda's unique shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8 have any available units?
1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8 have?
Some of 1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8 pet-friendly?
No, 1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8 offer parking?
Yes, 1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8 offers parking.
Does 1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8 have a pool?
Yes, 1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8 has a pool.
Does 1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8 have accessible units?
No, 1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8 has units with air conditioning.
