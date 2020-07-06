25272 SW 115th Ave

Amenities

Amazing townhouse in the new community of Artesa! - Property Id: 178831



Beautiful townhouse in the new community of Artesa, just few minutes away from Exit 9 of the Turnpike, schools, shopping and restaurants. Enjoy this two story townhouse upgraded with tile floor downstairs, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and a fenced back yard. The three bedrooms are upstairs with two full baths. One full baths downstairs for guests. Amenities include Clubhouse with gym, room for social events and playground. This is a private community and HOA approval is required. One car garage and drive way for 3 additional vehicles. Plenty of guest parking around the Clubhouse. Property is tenant occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178831

