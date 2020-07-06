All apartments in Princeton
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

25272 SW 115th Ave

25272 Southwest 115th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

25272 Southwest 115th Avenue, Princeton, FL 33032
Princeton

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
Amazing townhouse in the new community of Artesa! - Property Id: 178831

Beautiful townhouse in the new community of Artesa, just few minutes away from Exit 9 of the Turnpike, schools, shopping and restaurants. Enjoy this two story townhouse upgraded with tile floor downstairs, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and a fenced back yard. The three bedrooms are upstairs with two full baths. One full baths downstairs for guests. Amenities include Clubhouse with gym, room for social events and playground. This is a private community and HOA approval is required. One car garage and drive way for 3 additional vehicles. Plenty of guest parking around the Clubhouse. Property is tenant occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178831
Property Id 178831

(RLNE5897510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25272 SW 115th Ave have any available units?
25272 SW 115th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Princeton, FL.
What amenities does 25272 SW 115th Ave have?
Some of 25272 SW 115th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25272 SW 115th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
25272 SW 115th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25272 SW 115th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 25272 SW 115th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 25272 SW 115th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 25272 SW 115th Ave offers parking.
Does 25272 SW 115th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25272 SW 115th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25272 SW 115th Ave have a pool?
No, 25272 SW 115th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 25272 SW 115th Ave have accessible units?
No, 25272 SW 115th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 25272 SW 115th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25272 SW 115th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 25272 SW 115th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 25272 SW 115th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
