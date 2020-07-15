All apartments in Princeton
23971 SW 109th Path
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

23971 SW 109th Path

23971 SW 109th Path · (585) 880-8568
Location

23971 SW 109th Path, Princeton, FL 33032
Princeton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Amazing new construction villa!!! 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 216914

A MUST SEE!!!! ... Be the first to live in this new construction villa! This unit is secure with impact windows throughout (rare in this area), polished concrete flooring, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, skylights, high ceilings and more. This unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Private backyard and driveway fitting 2 parking spaces.Pets under 30 lbs are ok! No application fee & fast approval process!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216914
Property Id 216914

(RLNE5897482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23971 SW 109th Path have any available units?
23971 SW 109th Path has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23971 SW 109th Path have?
Some of 23971 SW 109th Path's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23971 SW 109th Path currently offering any rent specials?
23971 SW 109th Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23971 SW 109th Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 23971 SW 109th Path is pet friendly.
Does 23971 SW 109th Path offer parking?
Yes, 23971 SW 109th Path offers parking.
Does 23971 SW 109th Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23971 SW 109th Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23971 SW 109th Path have a pool?
No, 23971 SW 109th Path does not have a pool.
Does 23971 SW 109th Path have accessible units?
No, 23971 SW 109th Path does not have accessible units.
Does 23971 SW 109th Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23971 SW 109th Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 23971 SW 109th Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 23971 SW 109th Path does not have units with air conditioning.
