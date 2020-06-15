980 SE Breakwater Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

BEAUTIFUL CBS.. 2/2/2 FURNISHED - HEATED...POOL HOME - W/TV & INTERNET!! MOST EVERYTHING PAID FOR!!!! Looking for a beautiful place to rent, this well maintained screened in pool home offers all the amenities. Large master bedroom with his and her sinks, large kitchen with pass through window to back patio area, cabana bath with shower, beautiful 2 car garage with plenty of extra driveway for at least 4 cars, or a boat. Newer washer and dryer, grill area with brand new gas grill. OWNER ALSO COVERS ALL THIS ! lawn care, sprinkler maintenance, outside bug service, pool service, garbage, cable, internet, & security system. First come first assisted. Don't delay call today!! AVAILABLE 2 - 3 MONTHS ONLY. OWNER COMING 1 FEB.