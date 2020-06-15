All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Last updated October 17 2019 at 5:03 AM

980 SE Breakwater Avenue

980 SE Breakwater Ave · (772) 370-0475
Location

980 SE Breakwater Ave, Port St. Lucie, FL 34983

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
BEAUTIFUL CBS.. 2/2/2 FURNISHED - HEATED...POOL HOME - W/TV & INTERNET!! MOST EVERYTHING PAID FOR!!!! Looking for a beautiful place to rent, this well maintained screened in pool home offers all the amenities. Large master bedroom with his and her sinks, large kitchen with pass through window to back patio area, cabana bath with shower, beautiful 2 car garage with plenty of extra driveway for at least 4 cars, or a boat. Newer washer and dryer, grill area with brand new gas grill. OWNER ALSO COVERS ALL THIS ! lawn care, sprinkler maintenance, outside bug service, pool service, garbage, cable, internet, & security system. First come first assisted. Don't delay call today!! AVAILABLE 2 - 3 MONTHS ONLY. OWNER COMING 1 FEB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 SE Breakwater Avenue have any available units?
980 SE Breakwater Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 980 SE Breakwater Avenue have?
Some of 980 SE Breakwater Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 SE Breakwater Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
980 SE Breakwater Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 SE Breakwater Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 980 SE Breakwater Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 980 SE Breakwater Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 980 SE Breakwater Avenue does offer parking.
Does 980 SE Breakwater Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 980 SE Breakwater Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 SE Breakwater Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 980 SE Breakwater Avenue has a pool.
Does 980 SE Breakwater Avenue have accessible units?
No, 980 SE Breakwater Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 980 SE Breakwater Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 980 SE Breakwater Avenue has units with dishwashers.
