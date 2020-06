Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Fully furnished/turnkey 3/3 villa available immediately for rent. Prefer to do an annual rent at $1950 a month plus utilities but would consider a 6 month at an agreed to higher monthly rate. VIlla is completely updated. Community has pool, spa, community dock, gated entrance. Home is also for sale fully furnished/turnkey for $279,000.