2900 NW Treviso Circle
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

2900 NW Treviso Circle

2900 NW Treviso Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2900 NW Treviso Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths townhome has a spacious open floor-plan for today's busy lifestyles. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with 42'' cabinets granite countertops, premium backsplash, stainless steel appliances, high hat lighting. The great room has a large slider that leads to the patio. The luxurious main suite boasts a large walk in closet, dual sinks, and a walk in shower. Located in Vizcaya Falls featuring first class amenities that includes a clubhouse , fitness center, resort style, water play area, pool, tennis and a play area. Home automation includes: Nest Thermostat, Smart doorbell, Smart garage door and Smart outdoor cameras. Convenient Online Rent Payment, Alarm system and Covid19 contact less move in options. Cable and Internet included in the rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 NW Treviso Circle have any available units?
2900 NW Treviso Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port St. Lucie, FL.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 NW Treviso Circle have?
Some of 2900 NW Treviso Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 NW Treviso Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2900 NW Treviso Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 NW Treviso Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2900 NW Treviso Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 2900 NW Treviso Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2900 NW Treviso Circle offers parking.
Does 2900 NW Treviso Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 NW Treviso Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 NW Treviso Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2900 NW Treviso Circle has a pool.
Does 2900 NW Treviso Circle have accessible units?
No, 2900 NW Treviso Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 NW Treviso Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 NW Treviso Circle has units with dishwashers.
