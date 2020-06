Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come See see this Beautiful Slice of Paradise. This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, garage and large fenced in yard with a salt water pool. FULLY FURNISHED HOME with freshly painted interior and exterior. New laminate flooring in the bedrooms. There is also ADT security system in the home with Smart Door Bell Camera.