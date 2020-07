Amenities

3/2/1 East of US 1 - This home is a three bedroom, two bath home with a one car garage. It is East of US Highway 1, conveniently located near by Green River Parkway. This home was recently upgraded with new porcelain tile throughout and interior paint. The kitchen is galley style. Appliances include refrigerator, range and dishwasher. House is on a corner lot. Bring your own microwave and washer/dryer (washer/dryer hook-ups). No pets. Call today for more information.



(RLNE5874646)