Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Your home away from home just bring your toothbrush! Ideal fully furnished home for that seasonal vacation.This lovely 2/2

home with a fenced yard is located in a neighborhood that is close to restaurants,shopping and is a short distance to the beaches. One small dog is allowed with owner approval but no cats please.