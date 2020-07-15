All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Location

17001 SW Sapri Way, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
The Reserve

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3172 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful 'Collina' floor plan in the desirable gated community of Verano being offered for rent fully furnished. This 3BR/3.5BA/2CG home is located on a lakefront cul-de-sac lot. With generous living spaces and numerous upgrades, this home truly offers you the opportunity to experience resort style living. The light & bright kitchen has sparkling quartz counters, white cabinetry w/ soft close features, chef's island, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting & plenty of storage. Wood flooring runs through all main living areas and the bedrooms are carpeted. The master suite features a spacious bathroom with dual vanities, soaker tub and frameless glass shower. Both guest bedrooms have private bathrooms. Cable, internet, lawn care and amenities included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17001 SW Sapri Way have any available units?
17001 SW Sapri Way has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 17001 SW Sapri Way have?
Some of 17001 SW Sapri Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17001 SW Sapri Way currently offering any rent specials?
17001 SW Sapri Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17001 SW Sapri Way pet-friendly?
No, 17001 SW Sapri Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 17001 SW Sapri Way offer parking?
No, 17001 SW Sapri Way does not offer parking.
Does 17001 SW Sapri Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17001 SW Sapri Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17001 SW Sapri Way have a pool?
No, 17001 SW Sapri Way does not have a pool.
Does 17001 SW Sapri Way have accessible units?
No, 17001 SW Sapri Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17001 SW Sapri Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17001 SW Sapri Way has units with dishwashers.
