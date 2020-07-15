17001 SW Sapri Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Beautiful 'Collina' floor plan in the desirable gated community of Verano being offered for rent fully furnished. This 3BR/3.5BA/2CG home is located on a lakefront cul-de-sac lot. With generous living spaces and numerous upgrades, this home truly offers you the opportunity to experience resort style living. The light & bright kitchen has sparkling quartz counters, white cabinetry w/ soft close features, chef's island, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting & plenty of storage. Wood flooring runs through all main living areas and the bedrooms are carpeted. The master suite features a spacious bathroom with dual vanities, soaker tub and frameless glass shower. Both guest bedrooms have private bathrooms. Cable, internet, lawn care and amenities included in the rent.