GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS DESIRABLE 4/2/2, JUST OFF GATLIN/ROSSER BLVD. - This 4/2/2 home on a Canal is centrally located just off of Rosser/Gatlin Blvd near Sam's club, Walmart, Hospital, Tradition and highways. Good school district. It is in move in condition, tiled and wood laminate floor except bedrooms w/berber carpet. SS appliances, yes, washer and dryer.



