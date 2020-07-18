1533 SE Royal Green Circle

1533 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled, beautiful and clean 2 bedrooms, 2 baths end unit, balcony overlooking pond. Granite, stainless steel, diagonal ceramic tiles throughout, all appliances, including washer, dryer in unit. Available August 17th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
