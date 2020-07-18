All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Last updated July 14 2020

1533 SE Royal Green Circle

1533 Southeast Royal Green Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1533 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Completely remodeled, beautiful and clean 2 bedrooms, 2 baths end unit, balcony overlooking pond. Granite, stainless steel, diagonal ceramic tiles throughout, all appliances, including washer, dryer in unit. Available August 17th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 SE Royal Green Circle have any available units?
1533 SE Royal Green Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port St. Lucie, FL.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1533 SE Royal Green Circle have?
Some of 1533 SE Royal Green Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 SE Royal Green Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1533 SE Royal Green Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 SE Royal Green Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1533 SE Royal Green Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 1533 SE Royal Green Circle offer parking?
No, 1533 SE Royal Green Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1533 SE Royal Green Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1533 SE Royal Green Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 SE Royal Green Circle have a pool?
No, 1533 SE Royal Green Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1533 SE Royal Green Circle have accessible units?
No, 1533 SE Royal Green Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 SE Royal Green Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 SE Royal Green Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
