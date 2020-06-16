11473 SW Olmstead Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool

There is no place like home .. Welcome to this lovely and tastefully decorated Key West 5/3/2 lakefront luxury/executive rental in desirable Lakes of Tradition. Breathtaking lake views & sunsets from the private screened porch. No details spared, this home has it all, fully furnished with keen attention to detail. Featuring formal living, dining, and family room, with a nice gourmet kitchen, great for entertaining. Large master suite with walk-in closets, spacious guest bedroom so much to offer! Take a peak & fall in love. This home will make your vacation in paradise an unforgettable one or if rented annually this home has it all amazing lifestyle in Tradition, all inclusive community with pool, clubhouse, playground and everything within walking distance, shopping, restaurants