All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Find more places like 11473 SW Olmstead Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port St. Lucie, FL
/
11473 SW Olmstead Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:38 AM

11473 SW Olmstead Drive

11473 Southwest Olmstead Drive · (772) 361-6292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port St. Lucie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11473 Southwest Olmstead Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
The Lakes at Tradition

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2487 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
There is no place like home .. Welcome to this lovely and tastefully decorated Key West 5/3/2 lakefront luxury/executive rental in desirable Lakes of Tradition. Breathtaking lake views & sunsets from the private screened porch. No details spared, this home has it all, fully furnished with keen attention to detail. Featuring formal living, dining, and family room, with a nice gourmet kitchen, great for entertaining. Large master suite with walk-in closets, spacious guest bedroom so much to offer! Take a peak & fall in love. This home will make your vacation in paradise an unforgettable one or if rented annually this home has it all amazing lifestyle in Tradition, all inclusive community with pool, clubhouse, playground and everything within walking distance, shopping, restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11473 SW Olmstead Drive have any available units?
11473 SW Olmstead Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 11473 SW Olmstead Drive have?
Some of 11473 SW Olmstead Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11473 SW Olmstead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11473 SW Olmstead Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11473 SW Olmstead Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11473 SW Olmstead Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 11473 SW Olmstead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11473 SW Olmstead Drive does offer parking.
Does 11473 SW Olmstead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11473 SW Olmstead Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11473 SW Olmstead Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11473 SW Olmstead Drive has a pool.
Does 11473 SW Olmstead Drive have accessible units?
No, 11473 SW Olmstead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11473 SW Olmstead Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11473 SW Olmstead Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11473 SW Olmstead Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run
Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987

Similar Pages

Port St. Lucie 1 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 Bedrooms
Port St. Lucie Apartments with BalconyPort St. Lucie Apartments with Pool
Port St. Lucie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL
Lake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FL
Palm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity