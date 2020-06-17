11374 SW Wyndham Way

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom+ Den Coral Springs model in Townpark Tradition. Fully Furnished unit with modern furniture. Perfect for anyone looking to rent for short period. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel high-end appliances and granite countertops. Rent includes LAWN CARE, CABLE, INTERNET,PEST CONTROL and access to Town Park's fantastic clubhouse and resort style amenities. Owner is in the process of screening in back Patio. Home is being rented with out master bedroom as Owners are storing personal belongings in room.