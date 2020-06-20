11099 SW Wyndham Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Wonderful, unfurnished, Waterfront, 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, 2 Car Garage home located in Town Park in Tradition. Master Bedroom has stunning balcony overlooking the lake and an additional room that can be used as an office, nursery, sitting area, ect. Large Kitchen, Family room and additional living room offer great living spaces. Rent includes Cable, Internet, Alarm with home phone, Lawn care pd by owner with full price rental. Owner requires tenants to have proof of rental insurance prior to moving in. Please register online for all showings.