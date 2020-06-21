10552 SW Ashlyn Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool internet access

Beautiful end unit Townhouse in the Bedford Park subdivision of Tradition. Lots of upgrades! NEW refrigerator. NEW dishwasher. ALL CARPETING IS BEING REPLACED WITH TILE. Minutes to I-95, walking distance to shopping, restaurants and Tradition Square. Rent includes Blue Stream fiber basic cable, internet, trash, sewer, alarm monitoring, lawn care, clubhouse with pool. A dog park is nearby. Tenant pays water and electric. One pet with restrictions. No smoking. No Pets. Move in requirements: First, last and security, $250 exit cleaning fee, $150 HOA application fee, $45/adult credit and background check.