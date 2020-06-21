All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Find more places like 10552 SW Ashlyn Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port St. Lucie, FL
/
10552 SW Ashlyn Way
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:10 AM

10552 SW Ashlyn Way

10552 Southwest Ashlyn Way · (772) 626-2504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port St. Lucie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10552 Southwest Ashlyn Way, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Promenade Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
internet access
Beautiful end unit Townhouse in the Bedford Park subdivision of Tradition. Lots of upgrades! NEW refrigerator. NEW dishwasher. ALL CARPETING IS BEING REPLACED WITH TILE. Minutes to I-95, walking distance to shopping, restaurants and Tradition Square. Rent includes Blue Stream fiber basic cable, internet, trash, sewer, alarm monitoring, lawn care, clubhouse with pool. A dog park is nearby. Tenant pays water and electric. One pet with restrictions. No smoking. No Pets. Move in requirements: First, last and security, $250 exit cleaning fee, $150 HOA application fee, $45/adult credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10552 SW Ashlyn Way have any available units?
10552 SW Ashlyn Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 10552 SW Ashlyn Way have?
Some of 10552 SW Ashlyn Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10552 SW Ashlyn Way currently offering any rent specials?
10552 SW Ashlyn Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10552 SW Ashlyn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10552 SW Ashlyn Way is pet friendly.
Does 10552 SW Ashlyn Way offer parking?
Yes, 10552 SW Ashlyn Way does offer parking.
Does 10552 SW Ashlyn Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10552 SW Ashlyn Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10552 SW Ashlyn Way have a pool?
Yes, 10552 SW Ashlyn Way has a pool.
Does 10552 SW Ashlyn Way have accessible units?
No, 10552 SW Ashlyn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10552 SW Ashlyn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10552 SW Ashlyn Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10552 SW Ashlyn Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run
Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Similar Pages

Port St. Lucie 1 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 Bedrooms
Port St. Lucie Apartments with BalconyPort St. Lucie Apartments with Pool
Port St. Lucie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL
Lake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FL
Palm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity