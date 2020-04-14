10451 SW Academic Way

Amenities

Beautiful move-in ready end unit in Bedford Park in the Tradition community. Spacious 2 story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Kitchen has white cabinets and Corian countertops. Main floor master suite features double door entry with an ensuite bath having dual sinks, large soaking tub and separate shower. Main level also has full-size washer and dryer in utility room. Most windows have impact glass with panels for sliding glass door. Bedford Park amenities inlcude pool, clubhouse, and dog park surrounded by plenty of beautiful park grounds. The Tradition Community is conveniently located within walking distance to quaint shopping and dining areas with easy access to tranquil lakes and walking paths.Conveniently located near I-95 and Cleveland Clinic Hospital.