Last updated May 25 2020 at 1:51 AM

10451 SW Academic Way

10451 Academic Way · (954) 237-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10451 Academic Way, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Promenade Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful move-in ready end unit in Bedford Park in the Tradition community. Spacious 2 story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Kitchen has white cabinets and Corian countertops. Main floor master suite features double door entry with an ensuite bath having dual sinks, large soaking tub and separate shower. Main level also has full-size washer and dryer in utility room. Most windows have impact glass with panels for sliding glass door. Bedford Park amenities inlcude pool, clubhouse, and dog park surrounded by plenty of beautiful park grounds. The Tradition Community is conveniently located within walking distance to quaint shopping and dining areas with easy access to tranquil lakes and walking paths.Conveniently located near I-95 and Cleveland Clinic Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10451 SW Academic Way have any available units?
10451 SW Academic Way has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 10451 SW Academic Way have?
Some of 10451 SW Academic Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10451 SW Academic Way currently offering any rent specials?
10451 SW Academic Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10451 SW Academic Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10451 SW Academic Way is pet friendly.
Does 10451 SW Academic Way offer parking?
Yes, 10451 SW Academic Way does offer parking.
Does 10451 SW Academic Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10451 SW Academic Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10451 SW Academic Way have a pool?
Yes, 10451 SW Academic Way has a pool.
Does 10451 SW Academic Way have accessible units?
No, 10451 SW Academic Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10451 SW Academic Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10451 SW Academic Way has units with dishwashers.
