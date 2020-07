Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful townhouse/villa in PGA Verano overlooking the lake. A former builder's model filled with upgrades including plantation shutters and built in speaker system. Impact windows. Large master suite w/lux bath and large walkin California closet. Guest bedroom is ensuite. Customized den/office with glass french doors. Large dining and great room area adjacent to kitchen with window seat,full appliance package plus abundant cabinetry, pantry closet and counter snack bar. Private covered and screened lanai off great room boasts built in grill. Exit out to a private open air patio and tranquil garden setting. Front porch for morning coffee and lake views. Rent includes access to Verano's clubhouses one focused on fitness, the other for Activities and social events.