/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM
134 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Charlotte, FL
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
46 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1366 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 79
1 Unit Available
18114 Avonsdale Circle
18114 Avonsdale Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
18114 Avonsdale Circle Port Charlotte - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home on a canal with dock in Port Charlotte. This home is tastefully furnished, has a screened lanai with a beautiful canal view and large fenced yard.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 5
1 Unit Available
401 Skylark Lane SW
401 Skylark Lane Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1095 sqft
401 Skylark Lane NW, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 - Annual Unfurnished rental. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with carport is located in the heart of Port Charlotte with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and medical facilities.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 25
1 Unit Available
540 Lindley Ter
540 Lindley Terrace Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1454 sqft
540 Lindley Ter Available 07/16/20 540 Lindley Terrace - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - ANNUAL - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Carport. Heated saltwater pool and cage built by Nautilus Pools in 2015. Concrete Seawall w/ dock and covered 8000 lb. boat lift.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 12
1 Unit Available
1392 Blaisdell St
1392 Blaisdell Street, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Port Charlotte off Loveland Blvd - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5818358)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 21
1 Unit Available
18231 Regan Avenue
18231 Regan Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1682 sqft
18231 Regan Avenue Available 06/15/20 3 BED AND A DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 BED + DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION! THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BED AND A DEN, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IS ALMOST 1700 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, GRANITE AND TILE THROUGHOUT.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 2
1 Unit Available
145 Concord Dr N.E.
145 Concord Drive Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1424 sqft
Water Front Home - RENTED FOR 2020 SEASON - 3 MONTH MINIMUM! Lovely home located on a saltwater canal with an amazing view of intersecting waterways! Features include three bedrooms with split bedroom floor plan, two baths and all tile throughout
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 37
1 Unit Available
18606 Briggs Cir.
18606 Briggs Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2710 sqft
SPACIOUS 3-BEDROOM, 3-BATH SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * DOCK * HEATED POOL * SPACIOUS WITH 3-BEDROOMS, 3-BATH * TASTEFULLY FURNISHED * WI-FI INTERNET * CABLE AVAILABLE * 2-CAR GARAGE Rented Jan, Feb and March 2020.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Section 31
1 Unit Available
17330 Bly Ave
17330 Bly Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1767 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17330 Bly Ave in Port Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Section 27
1 Unit Available
1362 Fireside St
1362 Fireside Street, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1584 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath 1,584 Sq Ft, Single Family home in a great neighborhood. Rent: $1,250.00 / month To move in we require one month security deposit + first and last month rent $3,750.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Section 27
1 Unit Available
21466 Michigan Ave
21466 Michigan Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1584 sqft
This beautiful home features 3 large bedrooms with 2 baths and 2 stall garage in perfect location. Huge master suite with dual walk in closets and spacious bathroom with sliding glass doors out to the screened in lanai.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Section 34
1 Unit Available
21240 DAVISON AVENUE
21240 Davison Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1880 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Port Charlotte area. This home is just off of Peachland allowing everything to be easily accessible whether it be going to town or hitting the interstate.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Section 79
1 Unit Available
5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE
5087 Silver Bell Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2697 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. THREE MONTH MINIMUM. Beautiful sailboat waterfront home with heated pool and spa. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two car garage with almost 2700 sq. ft. under air.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Section 2
1 Unit Available
177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW
177 Carlisle Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1844 sqft
Beautiful waterfront home! 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage with a split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen has a breakfast bar with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The living room extends out to the family room at the rear of the house.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Section 8
1 Unit Available
3052 COLLINGSWOOD BOULEVARD
3052 Collingswood Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1807 sqft
This SPACIOUS, immaculate, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2.5 car garage home is perfect for entertaining all of your friends and family.
1 of 42
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Section 26
1 Unit Available
20185 Dante Ave.
20185 Dante Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
SPACIOUS- 4 BEDROOMS- CENTRAL LOCATION - * 4-BEDROOMS, 2-BATH * OVER 2400 SQ FT * CENTRAL LOCATION * FRESH PAINT INSIDE * NEW CARPET IN 3 BEDROOMS * FENCED IN BACKYARD * TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORING ANNUAL RENTAL. Available now.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Section 43
1 Unit Available
130 CREEK DRIVE SE
130 Creek Drive Southeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2705 sqft
WOW! Welcome home to the lap of luxury! This 2700 sqft home has everything you need to enjoy some R&R time. Large open areas perfect for entertainment, all the way back to the heated pool. Use of the dock is included in this extravagent get away.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Section 27
1 Unit Available
21443 MANATEE AVENUE
21443 Manatee Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1381 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Port Charlotte. Home features a galley kitchen, screened lanai, and interior laundry. Conveniently located within minutes of schools and shopping.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Section 4
1 Unit Available
680 SHARON CIRCLE
680 Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
Here is your opportunity to rent a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1767 square foot home that has been updated within the past few years! This home offers laminate and tile flooring throughout. The laminate in the main area was just put in a year ago.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Section 37
1 Unit Available
18608 ALPHONSE CIRCLE
18608 Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1441 sqft
SEASONAL FURNISHED POOL HOME ON THE WATER. Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath pool home with 1 Car Garage. Bright and airy floor plan with tile and bamboo flooring throughout home. Kitchen has all the essentials and a pass through window to lanai.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Section 15
1 Unit Available
23404 PEACHLAND BOULEVARD
23404 Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2023 sqft
This stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage furnished home is spacious with cathedral ceilings and an open floor plan! The home is close to shopping centers as well as the highway giving you ample day trip opportunities! Enjoy the day poolside
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Section 8
1 Unit Available
1160 BARBOUR AVENUE
1160 Barbour Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1559 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 - NOVEMBER 2020 - PARADISE AWAITS!! This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house will exceed your every expectation! Newer kitchen with granite counter tops, bathrooms, floorings and comfortable décor.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Section 96
1 Unit Available
473 RICOLD TERRACE
473 Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1044 sqft
***AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON***Cute 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage home with community pool . Features include a large eat in kitchen, livng room three bedroom and screen lanai off master bedroom. Close to Shopping , restaurants and more.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Section 79
1 Unit Available
19179 AVIATION COURT E
19179 Aviation Court, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, waterfront home is PARADISE found! Heated, saltwater pool with spacious, screened lanai overlooks private dock with 6,000 boat lift and the privacy of mangroves across from you.
Similar Pages
Port Charlotte 2 BedroomsPort Charlotte 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Charlotte 3 BedroomsPort Charlotte Apartments with BalconyPort Charlotte Apartments with Garage
Port Charlotte Apartments with GymPort Charlotte Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Charlotte Apartments with ParkingPort Charlotte Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLPort LaBelle, FL