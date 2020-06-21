All apartments in Port Charlotte
5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE
5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE

5087 Silver Bell Drive · (941) 875-9060
Location

5087 Silver Bell Drive, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Section 79

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2697 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. THREE MONTH MINIMUM. Beautiful sailboat waterfront home with heated pool and spa. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two car garage with almost 2700 sq. ft. under air. Home is very spacious for entertaining family and friends with a formal living room and even a fireplace in the family room. Delightful views of the water from the pool or spa. Fish from the dock or enjoy the day in the pool. Easy access to dining, shopping, golf, and many of Florida's amenities. Great central location. Home may be available throughout the year for additional vacation opportunities. Please call for availability and pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE have any available units?
5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE have?
Some of 5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
