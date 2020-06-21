5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. THREE MONTH MINIMUM. Beautiful sailboat waterfront home with heated pool and spa. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two car garage with almost 2700 sq. ft. under air. Home is very spacious for entertaining family and friends with a formal living room and even a fireplace in the family room. Delightful views of the water from the pool or spa. Fish from the dock or enjoy the day in the pool. Easy access to dining, shopping, golf, and many of Florida's amenities. Great central location. Home may be available throughout the year for additional vacation opportunities. Please call for availability and pricing.