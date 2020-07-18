4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE

Amenities

Waterfront View, Large Pool and Privacy! This unique layout shows airy and bright. It provides 3+ bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a bonus room, pool (put in 2004), and a large living area with 10 ft. of Saltwater frontage that will accommodate kayaks and or a small jon boat only. The kitchen, dining and living room are open concept with a split floorplan for the bedrooms for guest privacy. Some of the appealing features include cathedral, wood beam ceiling, screened front entry, large-deep pool, private office in the garage, 2 pocket sliders to the pool, breakfast bar, sky light, fenced yard, shed, mature landscaping, new carpet, new paint, expansive lanai with a covered area and pool deck- great for entertaining. The oversized yard, surrounded by oak trees, provide privacy and shade. There is a wooden dock and 10 FT access to the saltwater canal that leads directly to Charlotte Harbor within minutes.