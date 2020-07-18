All apartments in Port Charlotte
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE

4422 Mundella Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4422 Mundella Circle, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Section 37

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Waterfront View, Large Pool and Privacy! This unique layout shows airy and bright. It provides 3+ bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a bonus room, pool (put in 2004), and a large living area with 10 ft. of Saltwater frontage that will accommodate kayaks and or a small jon boat only. The kitchen, dining and living room are open concept with a split floorplan for the bedrooms for guest privacy. Some of the appealing features include cathedral, wood beam ceiling, screened front entry, large-deep pool, private office in the garage, 2 pocket sliders to the pool, breakfast bar, sky light, fenced yard, shed, mature landscaping, new carpet, new paint, expansive lanai with a covered area and pool deck- great for entertaining. The oversized yard, surrounded by oak trees, provide privacy and shade. There is a wooden dock and 10 FT access to the saltwater canal that leads directly to Charlotte Harbor within minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE have any available units?
4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Charlotte, FL.
What amenities does 4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE have?
Some of 4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
