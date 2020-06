Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Port Charlotte. Home features a galley kitchen, screened lanai, and interior laundry. Conveniently located within minutes of schools and shopping. This is a must see home that will rent fast so don't hesitate until it's too late! Call today to schedule your viewing of this home.