21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool hot tub

Spacious 1 (One) bedroom condo located in the Promenades East Condo Association – 5th. Floor with Elevator for convenience. Elevator is directly across from the condo so no long walking to the elevator – just a few steps:

Fully furnished and is perfect for a couple getting away from the harsh winters.

Kitchen comes with Dishwasher, Stove, refrigerator, coffee maker, toaster, countertop microwave oven, dishes, silverware, glass ware and every thing needed for a home away from home. Dining Area with table and 6 chairs with nice lighting over the table. Living Room comes with double recliner Leather sofa with cup holders to hold your drink. Ceiling fan, Flat Screen Television and 2 comfortable chairs. Bedroom comes with a queen bed, night stands and lamps: Bedroom has a door that goes out to the screened in Lanai. Sit and have your coffee and breakfast on the Lanai in the mornings.

Bathroom has tub/shower combo: Laundry area: Stackable washer/dryer:

Condo community pool/spa on the ground floor, with a community room that has television for movie nights, books for reading, puzzles, several tables with chairs for get together and enjoy the peacefulness of what the condo can offer.

Parking is outside assigned space. Application are processed with Promenades East Association $75.00 per adult application fee is required for association approval.



Owner requests 4 to 5 month's occupancy



Condo available furnished annually-Check with agent for rate for rate

Application fees same as Seasonal.