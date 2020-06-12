All apartments in Port Charlotte
21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD

21405 Olean Boulevard · (941) 875-9060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21405 Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL 33952

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 509 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
Spacious 1 (One) bedroom condo located in the Promenades East Condo Association – 5th. Floor with Elevator for convenience. Elevator is directly across from the condo so no long walking to the elevator – just a few steps:
Fully furnished and is perfect for a couple getting away from the harsh winters.
Kitchen comes with Dishwasher, Stove, refrigerator, coffee maker, toaster, countertop microwave oven, dishes, silverware, glass ware and every thing needed for a home away from home. Dining Area with table and 6 chairs with nice lighting over the table. Living Room comes with double recliner Leather sofa with cup holders to hold your drink. Ceiling fan, Flat Screen Television and 2 comfortable chairs. Bedroom comes with a queen bed, night stands and lamps: Bedroom has a door that goes out to the screened in Lanai. Sit and have your coffee and breakfast on the Lanai in the mornings.
Bathroom has tub/shower combo: Laundry area: Stackable washer/dryer:
Condo community pool/spa on the ground floor, with a community room that has television for movie nights, books for reading, puzzles, several tables with chairs for get together and enjoy the peacefulness of what the condo can offer.
Parking is outside assigned space. Application are processed with Promenades East Association $75.00 per adult application fee is required for association approval.

Owner requests 4 to 5 month's occupancy

Condo available furnished annually-Check with agent for rate for rate
Application fees same as Seasonal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD have any available units?
21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
