All apartments in Port Charlotte
Find more places like 21032 EVANSTON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Charlotte, FL
/
21032 EVANSTON AVENUE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

21032 EVANSTON AVENUE

21032 Evanston Avenue · (941) 875-9060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port Charlotte
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

21032 Evanston Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Section 27

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENTAL PRICE REDUCED!!!!!!
Charming and spacious 2-bedroom home with beautiful picket fenced in the front and all fenced in the backyard. This home has 2 bedrooms plus a Den or office meticulously maintained and updated. This home has 3 entries, front door that enters from the living room, side door that comes in through the converted garage that can be used for extra room for guests to sleep in and the back door that comes in through the family room. Kitchen comes with a glass top ranger, vent hood, countertop microwave oven, dishwasher and refrigerator, a nice size pantry that has been custom doors with glass in the middle. Kitchen overlooks the large family room, then you have a separate small dining area that is open to the spacious living room. Then go through the hallway that leads to the master bedroom that has a large walk in Closet, master bath that has a walk-in shower and modern vanity/sink. The guest bedroom is spacious with nice size closet. Guest Bathroom also has a walk-in shower, pedestal style sink and new toilet, linen closet.
Custom built patio with covered areas custom made with concrete pavers and lighting all around for entertaining and an oversized backyard that is all fenced in on all sides. There are two Tangerine trees in the backyard that are nice and ripe and ready to eat.

This home is Centrally located and in the heart of Port Charlotte close to everything. South West Florida is famous for it’s beautiful beaches, boating, fishing, Restaurants, shopping and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21032 EVANSTON AVENUE have any available units?
21032 EVANSTON AVENUE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21032 EVANSTON AVENUE have?
Some of 21032 EVANSTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21032 EVANSTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
21032 EVANSTON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21032 EVANSTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 21032 EVANSTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 21032 EVANSTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 21032 EVANSTON AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 21032 EVANSTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21032 EVANSTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21032 EVANSTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 21032 EVANSTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 21032 EVANSTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 21032 EVANSTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 21032 EVANSTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21032 EVANSTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21032 EVANSTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21032 EVANSTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21032 EVANSTON AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33954
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln
Port Charlotte, FL 33954

Similar Pages

Port Charlotte 2 BedroomsPort Charlotte Apartments with Balcony
Port Charlotte Apartments with GaragePort Charlotte Apartments with Parking
Port Charlotte Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLPort LaBelle, FL
South Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLSebring, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity