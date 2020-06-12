21032 EVANSTON AVENUE

Amenities

RENTAL PRICE REDUCED!!!!!!

Charming and spacious 2-bedroom home with beautiful picket fenced in the front and all fenced in the backyard. This home has 2 bedrooms plus a Den or office meticulously maintained and updated. This home has 3 entries, front door that enters from the living room, side door that comes in through the converted garage that can be used for extra room for guests to sleep in and the back door that comes in through the family room. Kitchen comes with a glass top ranger, vent hood, countertop microwave oven, dishwasher and refrigerator, a nice size pantry that has been custom doors with glass in the middle. Kitchen overlooks the large family room, then you have a separate small dining area that is open to the spacious living room. Then go through the hallway that leads to the master bedroom that has a large walk in Closet, master bath that has a walk-in shower and modern vanity/sink. The guest bedroom is spacious with nice size closet. Guest Bathroom also has a walk-in shower, pedestal style sink and new toilet, linen closet.

Custom built patio with covered areas custom made with concrete pavers and lighting all around for entertaining and an oversized backyard that is all fenced in on all sides. There are two Tangerine trees in the backyard that are nice and ripe and ready to eat.



This home is Centrally located and in the heart of Port Charlotte close to everything. South West Florida is famous for it’s beautiful beaches, boating, fishing, Restaurants, shopping and so much more.