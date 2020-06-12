All apartments in Port Charlotte
20185 Dante Ave.
20185 Dante Ave.

20185 Dante Avenue · (941) 833-4777
Location

20185 Dante Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 20185 Dante Ave. · Avail. now

$1,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2427 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPACIOUS- 4 BEDROOMS- CENTRAL LOCATION -
* 4-BEDROOMS, 2-BATH
* OVER 2400 SQ FT
* CENTRAL LOCATION
* FRESH PAINT INSIDE
* NEW CARPET IN 3 BEDROOMS
* FENCED IN BACKYARD
* TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORING

ANNUAL RENTAL. Available now. The home has been freshly painted inside. 3 bedrooms have new carpet, the fourth has ceramic tile flooring. Very spacious home with a fenced-in backyard. Centrally located close to shopping, dining, hospitals, schools, sports arena, and much more, and yet in a very quiet and peaceful neighborhood. This very large home has a family room and a formal living / dining room. Less than 15 min to Downtown Punta Gorda and 30 min to Englewood Beach. Call today for a showing.

(RLNE5742556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20185 Dante Ave. have any available units?
20185 Dante Ave. has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 20185 Dante Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
20185 Dante Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20185 Dante Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20185 Dante Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 20185 Dante Ave. offer parking?
No, 20185 Dante Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 20185 Dante Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20185 Dante Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20185 Dante Ave. have a pool?
No, 20185 Dante Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 20185 Dante Ave. have accessible units?
No, 20185 Dante Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 20185 Dante Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20185 Dante Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20185 Dante Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20185 Dante Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
