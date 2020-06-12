20185 Dante Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPACIOUS- 4 BEDROOMS- CENTRAL LOCATION -

* 4-BEDROOMS, 2-BATH

* OVER 2400 SQ FT

* CENTRAL LOCATION

* FRESH PAINT INSIDE

* NEW CARPET IN 3 BEDROOMS

* FENCED IN BACKYARD

* TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORING



ANNUAL RENTAL. Available now. The home has been freshly painted inside. 3 bedrooms have new carpet, the fourth has ceramic tile flooring. Very spacious home with a fenced-in backyard. Centrally located close to shopping, dining, hospitals, schools, sports arena, and much more, and yet in a very quiet and peaceful neighborhood. This very large home has a family room and a formal living / dining room. Less than 15 min to Downtown Punta Gorda and 30 min to Englewood Beach. Call today for a showing.



(RLNE5742556)