19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse pool shuffle board bbq/grill

AVAILABLE NOW!! This second floor 2/2 condo located in a nice community, Oaks III off Quesada in Port Charlotte. All fresh paint, very clean, screened balcony to enjoy your morning coffee or evening drink. Beautiful setting among the Bottle Brush Trees and the Oaks. Easy access to I75, malls, dining and our beautiful beaches just a short drive away. Call today, for the unit will not last long.

ABSOLUTELY NO PETS AND MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT AND A CLEAN CRIMINAL BACKGROUND, as required by the condo association. WATER IS INCLUDED

Oaks III off Quesada Ave (at Forrest Nelson). Port Charlotte. Club House with Pool, shuffleboard, Bocce, Horseshoes and Corn Hole is available for your convenience along with barbecue grills. Centrally located and close to all shopping, dining and medical. Condo Association requires a separate background check and final approval of all prospective tenants.