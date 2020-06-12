All apartments in Port Charlotte
Find more places like 19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Charlotte, FL
/
19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202

19505 Quesada Avenue · (941) 893-4443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port Charlotte
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

19505 Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 838 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
bocce court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE NOW!! This second floor 2/2 condo located in a nice community, Oaks III off Quesada in Port Charlotte. All fresh paint, very clean, screened balcony to enjoy your morning coffee or evening drink. Beautiful setting among the Bottle Brush Trees and the Oaks. Easy access to I75, malls, dining and our beautiful beaches just a short drive away. Call today, for the unit will not last long.
ABSOLUTELY NO PETS AND MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT AND A CLEAN CRIMINAL BACKGROUND, as required by the condo association. WATER IS INCLUDED
Oaks III off Quesada Ave (at Forrest Nelson). Port Charlotte. Club House with Pool, shuffleboard, Bocce, Horseshoes and Corn Hole is available for your convenience along with barbecue grills. Centrally located and close to all shopping, dining and medical. Condo Association requires a separate background check and final approval of all prospective tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202 have any available units?
19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202 have?
Some of 19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202 currently offering any rent specials?
19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202 pet-friendly?
No, 19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202 offer parking?
No, 19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202 does not offer parking.
Does 19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202 have a pool?
Yes, 19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202 has a pool.
Does 19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202 have accessible units?
No, 19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202 does not have accessible units.
Does 19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33954
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln
Port Charlotte, FL 33954

Similar Pages

Port Charlotte 2 BedroomsPort Charlotte Apartments with Balcony
Port Charlotte Apartments with GaragePort Charlotte Apartments with Parking
Port Charlotte Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLPort LaBelle, FL
South Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLSebring, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity