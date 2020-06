Amenities

SEASONAL FURNISHED POOL HOME ON THE WATER. Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath pool home with 1 Car Garage. Bright and airy floor plan with tile and bamboo flooring throughout home. Kitchen has all the essentials and a pass through window to lanai. Dining room slider open to enclosed lanai. Master has a large walk in shower and large walk in shower. Two guest bedrooms both furnished with queen beds. Enjoy the beautiful florida winters on the expansive comfortably furnished Lana, take a dip in the heated pool or relax in the hot tub. No pets.