Port Charlotte, FL
1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW

1011 Tropical Avenue Northwest · (941) 875-9060
Location

1011 Tropical Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Section 23

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1558 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
THIS HOME IS BOOKED FROM DECEMBER 1, 2020 TO MARCH 31, 2021
Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage Single Family Home. Fully Furnished and all the conforts of home away from Home. Galley Style Kitchen with almond color cabinets and solid surface counter tops. Updated appliances, plenty of silverware & dinner ware, pots & pans for cooking. Eat in Kitchen area that is open to the den area. Separate formal dining room with rectangular table and chairs. Living room has cornered sofa/love seat with big screen television. Master bedroom has queen size bed, 1st. guest bedroom has a full bed and 2nd. Guest bedroom has a full bed. Master Bathroom has walk in shower only: Guest Bathroom has tub/shower combo. Laundry room has full size washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW have any available units?
1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW have?
Some of 1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW does offer parking.
Does 1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
