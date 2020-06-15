4545 S. Atlantic Ave #3104.

Amenities

Desirable First-Floor Direct Oceanfront Condo - Exit out your sliders over the grassy green knoll and directly to the pool and beach. As you enter the front door, the Atlantic Ocean is your backdrop. Master Suite and guest suite both are facing the ocean and have private restrooms and walk-in closets. The master suite has a Victorian tub and walk-in shower. The living room spills onto the patio overlooking the ocean and its never-ending gorgeous views. Furnished condo.



Amenities include 3 pools, social club-room, and fitness gym.



$150.00 Administrative Fee



No Pets Allowed



