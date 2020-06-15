All apartments in Ponce Inlet
4545 S. Atlantic Ave #3104

4545 South Atlantic Avenue · (386) 255-8585
Location

4545 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL 32127

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4545 S. Atlantic Ave #3104 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2137 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
guest suite
furnished
Desirable First-Floor Direct Oceanfront Condo - Exit out your sliders over the grassy green knoll and directly to the pool and beach. As you enter the front door, the Atlantic Ocean is your backdrop. Master Suite and guest suite both are facing the ocean and have private restrooms and walk-in closets. The master suite has a Victorian tub and walk-in shower. The living room spills onto the patio overlooking the ocean and its never-ending gorgeous views. Furnished condo.

Amenities include 3 pools, social club-room, and fitness gym.

$150.00 Administrative Fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5742884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

