furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:18 AM
37 Furnished Apartments for rent in Ponce Inlet, FL
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4545 S. Atlantic Ave #3104
4545 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2137 sqft
Desirable First-Floor Direct Oceanfront Condo - Exit out your sliders over the grassy green knoll and directly to the pool and beach. As you enter the front door, the Atlantic Ocean is your backdrop.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4790 S Atlantic Ave C301
4790 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
Partially furnished townhome in Ponce Inlet - 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, PARTIALLY FURNISHED TOWNHOME LOCATED IN FISHERMAN'S VILLAGE, A QUIET COMMUNITY LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL PONCE INLET.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4641 S Atlantic Avenue
4641 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1383 sqft
Can be shown after 5/20/20....FURNISHED DIRECT OCEANFRONT 2/2 CONDO . 1 year lease minimum. Cable and water included. FPL paid by tenant.
Results within 5 miles of Ponce Inlet
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Waters Edge
225 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,187
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3703 S Atlantic Avenue
3703 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2542 sqft
Beautiful furnished 3 bedroom condo in Ocean Villas.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
451 Bouchelle Dr #301
451 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1128 sqft
BOUCHELLE ISLAND - 2BR 2BA FURNISHED CONDO - AVAIL JUNE 1st 2020 - WELCOME TO THE SEA BREEZE AT BOUCHELLE ISLAND! Available NOW , come spend your summer here! This is a 3 month minimum rental period per the HOA.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Inwood New Smyrna
1 Unit Available
451 HICKORY ST 1
451 Hickory St, Volusia County, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 451 Hickory St - Property Id: 300772 Partially furnished studio available now in New Smyrna.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408
601 North Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
Beautifully decorated 4th floor oceanfront unit in the prestigious Golden Arms Condos! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with balcony and ocean views! Just bring your bathing suit! Updated unit! Master bedroom features a queen bed, make up vanity, on suite
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3333 S Atlantic Avenue
3333 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2067 sqft
Volusia County is now Open for short term rentals! DIRECT OCEANFRONT - 3 bedroom 3 bathroom fully furnished condominium. Living room and Master Ensuite opens to PRIVATE oceanfront balcony. Large Kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3753 Cardinal Boulevard
3753 Cardinal Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1598 sqft
GRACIOUS BEACH LIVING IN PARADISE! Completely furnished and ready to start enjoying Sunsets off the Balconies or long days at the Beach .
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3311 S Atlantic Avenue
3311 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2044 sqft
Bring the family for an extra special vacation. With 3 bedrooms and 3 baths there will be plenty of room for everybody. Direct oceanfront unit with exceptional views.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
711 S Atlantic Avenue
711 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1785 sqft
A PERFECT VACATION HOME. BEAUTIFUL, OCEANFRONT CONDO. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED AND FURNISHED. RELAX & ENJOY
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3615 S Atlantic Avenue
3615 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
595 sqft
FURNISHED SHORT TERM VACATION UNIT. Oceanfront complex. Lovely 1 bedroom condo on the beachside. Many ammenities to include a murphy bed in living room, community pool overlooking the ocean, and direct beach access.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3169 S Peninsula Drive
3169 South Peninsula Drive, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Beachside beauty! Large 3/2 with garage.New exterior and interior paint Terrazzo floors! New light fixtures. New ceiling fans. AC is 6 years old. Fenced yard with lawncare included. Available furnished or unfurnished
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3747 S Atlantic Avenue
3747 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1031 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED rental sits right on the beach. Beautiful beach condo is ready for you to take a vacation. The condo has everything you will need, Wifi and Cable are included, eater is included and Power up to $50.00. Call to set an appointment!
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2 Oceans West Boulevard
2 Oceans West Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2364 sqft
Fully furnished including dishwares. Oceans Grand offers the Florida lifestyle amenity package with golf, tennis, beach, shopping, at your door.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Countryside
1 Unit Available
951 S Lakewood Terrace
951 South Lakewood Terrace, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
932 sqft
Clean, nonsmoking, beautifully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse. Short term vacation unit. Community pool and close to beach
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Spruce Creek
1 Unit Available
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$13,500
5200 sqft
Suitable for celebrities or executives relocating to the area needing a FURNISHED TURNKEY luxury short term rental.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2124 S ATLANTIC AVENUE
2124 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
992 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo newly remodeled with attached spacious one car garage. Stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Washer and dryer are included in rent. Small pets OK.
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
88 Heather Point Court - 1
88 Heather Point Court, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
THIS VILLA IS FULLY FURNISHED! RENTAL RATE INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES AND WIFI CABLE!!! Thank you for inquiring Kate's Places - High Quality Homes Away from Home.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE
636 North Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
3250 sqft
Luxury Riverfront Home now available for lease – Flexible lease terms – Partially furnished. Walking distance to Canal Street shopping district and a bike ride away from Flagler Avenue & the BEACH!.
Results within 10 miles of Ponce Inlet
Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Daytona
1 Unit Available
912 N Grandview Ave
912 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
Rent includes electricity, water. Charming, private furnished studio with exposed brick, new kitchen in the Seabreeze District of Daytona Beachside. Granite countertops, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
231 Riverside Dr. #1809
231 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2291 sqft
3/3 Condo at the MG on the Halifax. - Relax and enjoy the awesome direct south east view from this fully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo situated on the 18th floor of one of the most desired condos in the Daytona Beach Area, M.G.
