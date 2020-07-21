904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!!!! Feel the love this Valentine's Day with a GORGEOUS new home! This STUNNING 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Duplex is still under construction, but will be available February 14th, 2020. BRAND NEW cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and tile throughout, plus much, much more! Your new home is a MUST-SEE!!! And the best part? This beauty is only renting for $1300 per month! DON'T WAIT... put your application in today! $25.00 Application fee (nonrefundable, per occupant over 18), must have NO EVICTIONS within 5 years, criminal background is inspected thoroughly, and must make 3X the monthly rent (gross income). Apply NOW!!!