Polk County, FL
904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL

904 Shirley Ann Trail · No Longer Available
Location

904 Shirley Ann Trail, Polk County, FL 33809

Amenities

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!!!! Feel the love this Valentine's Day with a GORGEOUS new home! This STUNNING 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Duplex is still under construction, but will be available February 14th, 2020. BRAND NEW cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and tile throughout, plus much, much more! Your new home is a MUST-SEE!!! And the best part? This beauty is only renting for $1300 per month! DON'T WAIT... put your application in today! $25.00 Application fee (nonrefundable, per occupant over 18), must have NO EVICTIONS within 5 years, criminal background is inspected thoroughly, and must make 3X the monthly rent (gross income). Apply NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL have any available units?
904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL have?
Some of 904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL offers parking.
Does 904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL have a pool?
No, 904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 SHIRLEY ANN TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

