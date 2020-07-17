All apartments in Polk County
7163 Heatherbrook Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:02 AM

7163 Heatherbrook Drive

7163 Heatherbrook Drive · (863) 333-5161
Location

7163 Heatherbrook Drive, Polk County, FL 33809

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7163 Heatherbrook Drive · Avail. now

$1,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1713 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
7163 Heatherbrook Drive Available 04/13/20 4/2 in Hunter's Crossing - BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom home that has been updated with fresh interior paint, BRAND NEW (waterproof) Wood Laminate floors throughout entire home (except master bath), BRAND NEW vinyl fence with double gate on the side!! The Master bedroom has a beautiful tray ceiling and a extra long walk-in closet. The DELUXE Master bath has been updated with tile floors, a corner garden tub, dual sinks, and a walk-in shower. This home has a great split floor plan, inside laundry room, great layout & comes with so many perks & bonuses you don't want to miss.....NEST thermostat, Living Room is wired for Surround Sound and all rooms are wired with CAT6 cable for high speed internet, TV cable access, and a phone jack. The home also has Verizon FIOS (a fiber optic communications system). This is a very quiet GATED community with SO much convenience to shopping, schools, the Polk Parkway and I4!!

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

(RLNE5692585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7163 Heatherbrook Drive have any available units?
7163 Heatherbrook Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7163 Heatherbrook Drive have?
Some of 7163 Heatherbrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7163 Heatherbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7163 Heatherbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7163 Heatherbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7163 Heatherbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7163 Heatherbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 7163 Heatherbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7163 Heatherbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7163 Heatherbrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7163 Heatherbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 7163 Heatherbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7163 Heatherbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 7163 Heatherbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7163 Heatherbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7163 Heatherbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7163 Heatherbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7163 Heatherbrook Drive has units with air conditioning.
