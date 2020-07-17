Amenities

7163 Heatherbrook Drive Available 04/13/20 4/2 in Hunter's Crossing - BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom home that has been updated with fresh interior paint, BRAND NEW (waterproof) Wood Laminate floors throughout entire home (except master bath), BRAND NEW vinyl fence with double gate on the side!! The Master bedroom has a beautiful tray ceiling and a extra long walk-in closet. The DELUXE Master bath has been updated with tile floors, a corner garden tub, dual sinks, and a walk-in shower. This home has a great split floor plan, inside laundry room, great layout & comes with so many perks & bonuses you don't want to miss.....NEST thermostat, Living Room is wired for Surround Sound and all rooms are wired with CAT6 cable for high speed internet, TV cable access, and a phone jack. The home also has Verizon FIOS (a fiber optic communications system). This is a very quiet GATED community with SO much convenience to shopping, schools, the Polk Parkway and I4!!



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



(RLNE5692585)