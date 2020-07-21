All apartments in Polk County
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

489 SAPPHIRE DRIVE

489 Sapphire Dr · No Longer Available
Location

489 Sapphire Dr, Polk County, FL 33837
Ridgewood Lakes Village

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction!!!!! Never judge a book by it's cover! This lovely one story home beautifully laid out and jam-packed with great features with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1,811 living sq. ft. with an updated kitchen Clean carpeting is found through the bedrooms. Tile found within the Living and Dinning room and kitchen to ensure quick cleanup. The Kitchen offers bright color cabinets and granite counter tops. Golden Ridge is a welcoming neighborhood. Minutes away from the Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center, Walmart Super Center and Lego Land. Disney Employees will appreciate a short 25 minutes drive. Don't miss out on renting a brand new Property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 489 SAPPHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
489 SAPPHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 489 SAPPHIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 489 SAPPHIRE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 489 SAPPHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
489 SAPPHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 489 SAPPHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 489 SAPPHIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 489 SAPPHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 489 SAPPHIRE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 489 SAPPHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 489 SAPPHIRE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 489 SAPPHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 489 SAPPHIRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 489 SAPPHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 489 SAPPHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 489 SAPPHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 489 SAPPHIRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 489 SAPPHIRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 489 SAPPHIRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
