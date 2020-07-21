489 SAPPHIRE DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New Construction!!!!! Never judge a book by it's cover! This lovely one story home beautifully laid out and jam-packed with great features with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1,811 living sq. ft. with an updated kitchen Clean carpeting is found through the bedrooms. Tile found within the Living and Dinning room and kitchen to ensure quick cleanup. The Kitchen offers bright color cabinets and granite counter tops. Golden Ridge is a welcoming neighborhood. Minutes away from the Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center, Walmart Super Center and Lego Land. Disney Employees will appreciate a short 25 minutes drive. Don't miss out on renting a brand new Property.