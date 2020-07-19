4829 St James Ct

Amenities

Get approved on this house with no application fees at Citravest.com for a limited time!. Winter Haven Brand NEW house. We have installed all blinds and ceiling fans to this new home. Large living room open to the back patio. Stainless appliances in the kitchen along with granite countertops! BRAND NEW Washer and dryer included. Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, CALL 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com