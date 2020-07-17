Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly pool hot tub sauna

406 Masterpiece Road Available 07/20/20 Historic Gem on Starr Lake - This historic gem is large and beautiful! It has many many rooms including a billards room, large living room with huge fire place, elevated dining room, bar/balcony over looking great room and many more. This beauty has a large swimming pool area with outdoor cabana area and bathroom. There is a spa/hot tub and dry sauna off master bedroom. Move in fees include $50 application fee, $2500 rent, $3000 security deposit, $100 one time tenant set up fee. Qualifications: monthly income over $7000, credit score over 700. No college students. Lawn care and pool care included in rent.



No Cats Allowed



