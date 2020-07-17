All apartments in Polk County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

406 Masterpiece Road

406 Masterpiece Road · (863) 325-6680
Location

406 Masterpiece Road, Polk County, FL 33898

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 406 Masterpiece Road · Avail. Jul 20

$2,500

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 6300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
sauna
406 Masterpiece Road Available 07/20/20 Historic Gem on Starr Lake - This historic gem is large and beautiful! It has many many rooms including a billards room, large living room with huge fire place, elevated dining room, bar/balcony over looking great room and many more. This beauty has a large swimming pool area with outdoor cabana area and bathroom. There is a spa/hot tub and dry sauna off master bedroom. Move in fees include $50 application fee, $2500 rent, $3000 security deposit, $100 one time tenant set up fee. Qualifications: monthly income over $7000, credit score over 700. No college students. Lawn care and pool care included in rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5902547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Masterpiece Road have any available units?
406 Masterpiece Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 406 Masterpiece Road have?
Some of 406 Masterpiece Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Masterpiece Road currently offering any rent specials?
406 Masterpiece Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Masterpiece Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Masterpiece Road is pet friendly.
Does 406 Masterpiece Road offer parking?
No, 406 Masterpiece Road does not offer parking.
Does 406 Masterpiece Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Masterpiece Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Masterpiece Road have a pool?
Yes, 406 Masterpiece Road has a pool.
Does 406 Masterpiece Road have accessible units?
No, 406 Masterpiece Road does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Masterpiece Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Masterpiece Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 Masterpiece Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 Masterpiece Road does not have units with air conditioning.
