Polk County, FL
406 Briarton Dr
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

406 Briarton Dr

406 Briarton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

406 Briarton Drive, Polk County, FL 33897
Florida Pines

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Come view this beautiful spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom single family home in the community of Florida Pines. This home has accent colors throughout the home. Beautiful kitchen with newer appliances and closet pantry. This home includes an open floor plan with oversized great room. This community includes community pool and playground. Dryer left for convenience use of the tenant. Large 2 car garage. Centrally located 15 minutes to Disney. Close to restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Briarton Dr have any available units?
406 Briarton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 406 Briarton Dr have?
Some of 406 Briarton Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Briarton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
406 Briarton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Briarton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 406 Briarton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 406 Briarton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 406 Briarton Dr offers parking.
Does 406 Briarton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Briarton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Briarton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 406 Briarton Dr has a pool.
Does 406 Briarton Dr have accessible units?
No, 406 Briarton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Briarton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Briarton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 Briarton Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 406 Briarton Dr has units with air conditioning.
