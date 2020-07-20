406 Briarton Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Come view this beautiful spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom single family home in the community of Florida Pines. This home has accent colors throughout the home. Beautiful kitchen with newer appliances and closet pantry. This home includes an open floor plan with oversized great room. This community includes community pool and playground. Dryer left for convenience use of the tenant. Large 2 car garage. Centrally located 15 minutes to Disney. Close to restaurants and shopping.