406 Briarton Drive, Polk County, FL 33897 Florida Pines
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Come view this beautiful spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom single family home in the community of Florida Pines. This home has accent colors throughout the home. Beautiful kitchen with newer appliances and closet pantry. This home includes an open floor plan with oversized great room. This community includes community pool and playground. Dryer left for convenience use of the tenant. Large 2 car garage. Centrally located 15 minutes to Disney. Close to restaurants and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 406 Briarton Dr have any available units?
406 Briarton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 406 Briarton Dr have?
Some of 406 Briarton Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Briarton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
406 Briarton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.