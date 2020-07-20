All apartments in Polk County
353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE

353 Caribbean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

353 Caribbean Drive, Polk County, FL 33897
Highlands Reserve

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Resort style living at its best! Townhouse located in a colorful, Caribbean style resort community. Property offers total of 2bds/2bth with a Gated community, Security guard, pool, fitness center, basketball, volleyball and tennis court. Fun for the whole family! Near Disney World, Restaurants, Shopping Centers, Hospitals, Hwy I-4 and Hwy 192. Tenant pays a flat fee of $75/mo for premium cable/internet. These amount must be paid with the rent every month in advance. 20% of water and power bill will be credited towards your monthly rent All measurements are approximate. Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE have any available units?
353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE have?
Some of 353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
