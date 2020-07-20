353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE

Amenities
Resort style living at its best! Townhouse located in a colorful, Caribbean style resort community. Property offers total of 2bds/2bth with a Gated community, Security guard, pool, fitness center, basketball, volleyball and tennis court. Fun for the whole family! Near Disney World, Restaurants, Shopping Centers, Hospitals, Hwy I-4 and Hwy 192. Tenant pays a flat fee of $75/mo for premium cable/internet. These amount must be paid with the rent every month in advance. 20% of water and power bill will be credited towards your monthly rent All measurements are approximate. Schedule your showing today.