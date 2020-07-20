353 CARIBBEAN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym pool internet access tennis court volleyball court

Resort style living at its best! Townhouse located in a colorful, Caribbean style resort community. Property offers total of 2bds/2bth with a Gated community, Security guard, pool, fitness center, basketball, volleyball and tennis court. Fun for the whole family! Near Disney World, Restaurants, Shopping Centers, Hospitals, Hwy I-4 and Hwy 192. Tenant pays a flat fee of $75/mo for premium cable/internet. These amount must be paid with the rent every month in advance. 20% of water and power bill will be credited towards your monthly rent All measurements are approximate. Schedule your showing today.