All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 347 SUNFISH DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
347 SUNFISH DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

347 SUNFISH DRIVE

347 Sunfish Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

347 Sunfish Dr, Polk County, FL 33850

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION means never lived in before, energy efficiency & brand new appliances! This home in the Lake Lucerne neighborhood is truly beautiful. Live worry free with lawn care & pest control included with rent. The neighborhood offers community pool, cabana, play area, sidewalks, & street lights. You will find large tile flooring throughout the home with interior laundry room, private split floor plan, & large great room. The stunning kitchen overlooks the great room with dining area.The kitchen features Kohler 6-in. deep stainless steel sink, InSinkErator garbage disposal, Moen chrome-finished faucet, USB receptacle, stainless steel appliances, Energy Star certified multi-cycle dishwasher, QualityCabinets 30-in. cabinets, & beautiful Wilsonart countertops with 4-in. backsplash. The bathrooms feature the same countertops, Moen chrome-finished WaterSense faucets & low-flow showerheads. Both the hall bath & master bath offer large walk-in showers. Well-built home with engineered, open web roof trusses with connector for hurricane & wind protection. Huber Zip System exterior sheathing to provide resistance to moisture & air intrusion, fully insulated raised-panel garage door, Bora-Care preventive termite treatment, aluminum fascia & soffit with heat-dispersing roof vents, fungus-resistance roofing, professionally designed landscaping & a RainBird zoned irrigation system. Low-VOC Sherwin-Williams paint throughout the entire home as well as upgraded baseboards ceiling fans in all rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 SUNFISH DRIVE have any available units?
347 SUNFISH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 347 SUNFISH DRIVE have?
Some of 347 SUNFISH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 SUNFISH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
347 SUNFISH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 SUNFISH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 347 SUNFISH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 347 SUNFISH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 347 SUNFISH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 347 SUNFISH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 347 SUNFISH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 SUNFISH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 347 SUNFISH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 347 SUNFISH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 347 SUNFISH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 347 SUNFISH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 347 SUNFISH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 347 SUNFISH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 347 SUNFISH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd
Davenport, FL 33896
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW
Winter Haven, FL 33880

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida