347 SUNFISH DRIVE

NEW CONSTRUCTION means never lived in before, energy efficiency & brand new appliances! This home in the Lake Lucerne neighborhood is truly beautiful. Live worry free with lawn care & pest control included with rent. The neighborhood offers community pool, cabana, play area, sidewalks, & street lights. You will find large tile flooring throughout the home with interior laundry room, private split floor plan, & large great room. The stunning kitchen overlooks the great room with dining area.The kitchen features Kohler 6-in. deep stainless steel sink, InSinkErator garbage disposal, Moen chrome-finished faucet, USB receptacle, stainless steel appliances, Energy Star certified multi-cycle dishwasher, QualityCabinets 30-in. cabinets, & beautiful Wilsonart countertops with 4-in. backsplash. The bathrooms feature the same countertops, Moen chrome-finished WaterSense faucets & low-flow showerheads. Both the hall bath & master bath offer large walk-in showers. Well-built home with engineered, open web roof trusses with connector for hurricane & wind protection. Huber Zip System exterior sheathing to provide resistance to moisture & air intrusion, fully insulated raised-panel garage door, Bora-Care preventive termite treatment, aluminum fascia & soffit with heat-dispersing roof vents, fungus-resistance roofing, professionally designed landscaping & a RainBird zoned irrigation system. Low-VOC Sherwin-Williams paint throughout the entire home as well as upgraded baseboards ceiling fans in all rooms.