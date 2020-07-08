124 Kenny Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage gym pool volleyball court

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room volleyball court

BALMORAL ESTATES FLORIDA is a new resort-style living that features luxury homes in the Central Florida area in a desired gated community, featuring a variety of wonderful amenities to enjoy! The luxury home is available furnished or un-furnished with modern style appliances. A very spacious 3 bedrooms 3 1/2 baths 1963sq ft that can accommodate up to 8 people. Features a pool and patio..it has a full-size kitchen, washer, and dryer not to mention a covered garage. It has a very spacious dining and living room. In the community, you have a luxury clubhouse and Bar and Grill. Where you will find a full range of amenities including a zero-entry resort pool with cabanas, jacuzzi, slides and kid waterpark. A professionally equipped Fitness Center. A game room with Florida's Largest Pac Man game. and fitness center. Theater room to watch the latest blockbuster movies with comfortable leather seating. We have putt-putt golf, sand volleyball and pristine maintained landscape with calming natural lake views. Great for fishing on one of our many stocked ponds and picturesque sunsets every day!



Residents will receive



10% discount to the Balmoral Bar and Grill*



$100 gift card for 6-month on-time rental payment*



LOCATED LESS THAN 10 MINUTES from



Advent Health Heart of Florida; 5 minutes



to the Publix, Aldi, Family Dollar, Lake Eva



Community Park and a range of local facilities



and amenities.