124 Kenny Blvd
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:37 AM

124 Kenny Blvd

124 Kenny Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

124 Kenny Blvd, Polk County, FL 33844

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
volleyball court
BALMORAL ESTATES FLORIDA is a new resort-style living that features luxury homes in the Central Florida area in a desired gated community, featuring a variety of wonderful amenities to enjoy! The luxury home is available furnished or un-furnished with modern style appliances. A very spacious 3 bedrooms 3 1/2 baths 1963sq ft that can accommodate up to 8 people. Features a pool and patio..it has a full-size kitchen, washer, and dryer not to mention a covered garage. It has a very spacious dining and living room. In the community, you have a luxury clubhouse and Bar and Grill. Where you will find a full range of amenities including a zero-entry resort pool with cabanas, jacuzzi, slides and kid waterpark. A professionally equipped Fitness Center. A game room with Florida's Largest Pac Man game. and fitness center. Theater room to watch the latest blockbuster movies with comfortable leather seating. We have putt-putt golf, sand volleyball and pristine maintained landscape with calming natural lake views. Great for fishing on one of our many stocked ponds and picturesque sunsets every day!

Residents will receive

10% discount to the Balmoral Bar and Grill*

$100 gift card for 6-month on-time rental payment*

LOCATED LESS THAN 10 MINUTES from

Advent Health Heart of Florida; 5 minutes

to the Publix, Aldi, Family Dollar, Lake Eva

Community Park and a range of local facilities

and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Kenny Blvd have any available units?
124 Kenny Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 124 Kenny Blvd have?
Some of 124 Kenny Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Kenny Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
124 Kenny Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Kenny Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 124 Kenny Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 124 Kenny Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 124 Kenny Blvd offers parking.
Does 124 Kenny Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Kenny Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Kenny Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 124 Kenny Blvd has a pool.
Does 124 Kenny Blvd have accessible units?
No, 124 Kenny Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Kenny Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Kenny Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Kenny Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Kenny Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
