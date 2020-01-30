984 Alsace Drive

Amenities

Come take a look at this move-in ready gem nestled in a nice neighborhood surrounded by all your local needs in the heart of Poinciana! Sitting on a corner lot that offers lots of outside space to entertain, this freshly painted(inside and outside) 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home won't disappoint. Once inside, you'll take notice of all the natural light and the bright and airy feel. You won't be able to ignore that this home has been well cared for with the all flooring and appliances being barely one year old! There is plenty of room to entertain in this home that boasts a spacious living area and separate formal dining area to host family gatherings.The large kitchen features a sizable island as well as a breakfast bar and built-in desk area. The master retreat is equipped with a large walk-in closet and master bath that includes a garden tub, dual vanities, separate walk-in shower. Don't wait! Come take a look and fall in love. This property wont last long!