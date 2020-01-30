All apartments in Poinciana
984 Alsace Drive
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:14 AM

984 Alsace Drive

984 Alsace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

984 Alsace Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come take a look at this move-in ready gem nestled in a nice neighborhood surrounded by all your local needs in the heart of Poinciana! Sitting on a corner lot that offers lots of outside space to entertain, this freshly painted(inside and outside) 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home won't disappoint. Once inside, you'll take notice of all the natural light and the bright and airy feel. You won't be able to ignore that this home has been well cared for with the all flooring and appliances being barely one year old! There is plenty of room to entertain in this home that boasts a spacious living area and separate formal dining area to host family gatherings.The large kitchen features a sizable island as well as a breakfast bar and built-in desk area. The master retreat is equipped with a large walk-in closet and master bath that includes a garden tub, dual vanities, separate walk-in shower. Don't wait! Come take a look and fall in love. This property wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 984 Alsace Drive have any available units?
984 Alsace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 984 Alsace Drive have?
Some of 984 Alsace Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 984 Alsace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
984 Alsace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 984 Alsace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 984 Alsace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 984 Alsace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 984 Alsace Drive offers parking.
Does 984 Alsace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 984 Alsace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 984 Alsace Drive have a pool?
No, 984 Alsace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 984 Alsace Drive have accessible units?
No, 984 Alsace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 984 Alsace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 984 Alsace Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 984 Alsace Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 984 Alsace Drive has units with air conditioning.

