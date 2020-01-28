All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 916 SAN CARLOS WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
916 SAN CARLOS WAY
Last updated January 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

916 SAN CARLOS WAY

916 San Carlos Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

916 San Carlos Way, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and access to a screened-in patio area. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, vaulted ceilings, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 SAN CARLOS WAY have any available units?
916 SAN CARLOS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 916 SAN CARLOS WAY have?
Some of 916 SAN CARLOS WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 SAN CARLOS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
916 SAN CARLOS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 SAN CARLOS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 916 SAN CARLOS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 916 SAN CARLOS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 916 SAN CARLOS WAY offers parking.
Does 916 SAN CARLOS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 SAN CARLOS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 SAN CARLOS WAY have a pool?
No, 916 SAN CARLOS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 916 SAN CARLOS WAY have accessible units?
No, 916 SAN CARLOS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 916 SAN CARLOS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 SAN CARLOS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 916 SAN CARLOS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 SAN CARLOS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPoinciana 3 Bedroom Apartments
Poinciana Apartments with PoolsPoinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSeffner, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College