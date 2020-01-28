916 SAN CARLOS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and access to a screened-in patio area. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, vaulted ceilings, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!