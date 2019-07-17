All apartments in Poinciana
Poinciana, FL
915 Halifax Dr
915 Halifax Dr

915 Halifax Drive · No Longer Available
Location

915 Halifax Drive, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This recently remodeled has tile flooring through out and dark wood laminate in all bedrooms. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Master bedroom has double sink with separate shower AND a garden tub. It has a spacious screened in proch and a 2 car garage!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Halifax Dr have any available units?
915 Halifax Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 915 Halifax Dr have?
Some of 915 Halifax Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Halifax Dr currently offering any rent specials?
915 Halifax Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Halifax Dr pet-friendly?
No, 915 Halifax Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 915 Halifax Dr offer parking?
Yes, 915 Halifax Dr offers parking.
Does 915 Halifax Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Halifax Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Halifax Dr have a pool?
No, 915 Halifax Dr does not have a pool.
Does 915 Halifax Dr have accessible units?
No, 915 Halifax Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Halifax Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Halifax Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Halifax Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 Halifax Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
