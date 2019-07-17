915 Halifax Dr

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This recently remodeled has tile flooring through out and dark wood laminate in all bedrooms. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Master bedroom has double sink with separate shower AND a garden tub. It has a spacious screened in proch and a 2 car garage!



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.