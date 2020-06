Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to this Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1 car garage home with screen porch . This home features vaulted ceiling, tile floors , fresh paint throughout in and out, big kitchen with a stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer and new roof. Located in Poinciana. Close to all schools, shopping centers , Minutes from Walmart supercenter and more. Available Now, Call today to schedule your private showing! Grass maintanance can be add for small fee