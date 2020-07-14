All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

810 E. Flag Ln.

810 Flag Lane · No Longer Available
Location

810 Flag Lane, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath Single Family located in Kissimmee FL!!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Located just minutes from Walmart. New flooring and paint throughout the home. This spacious home has plenty of storage space and includes an additional closed in. A serving platform connected to the kitchen window that can make for a great addition while kids are playing outside. Washer and dryer hookups!

To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Allowed
$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive only small pets

$1,100.00 Rent
$1,100.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions

(RLNE3112628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 E. Flag Ln. have any available units?
810 E. Flag Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 810 E. Flag Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
810 E. Flag Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 E. Flag Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 E. Flag Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 810 E. Flag Ln. offer parking?
No, 810 E. Flag Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 810 E. Flag Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 E. Flag Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 E. Flag Ln. have a pool?
No, 810 E. Flag Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 810 E. Flag Ln. have accessible units?
No, 810 E. Flag Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 810 E. Flag Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 E. Flag Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 E. Flag Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 E. Flag Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
