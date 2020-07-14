810 E. Flag Ln.

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath Single Family located in Kissimmee FL!!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Located just minutes from Walmart. New flooring and paint throughout the home. This spacious home has plenty of storage space and includes an additional closed in. A serving platform connected to the kitchen window that can make for a great addition while kids are playing outside. Washer and dryer hookups!



Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Allowed

$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive only small pets



$1,100.00 Rent

$1,100.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years of verifiable rental history

2 years of verifiable employment history

No Evictions



