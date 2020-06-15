All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 718 Bobcat Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
718 Bobcat Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

718 Bobcat Ct.

718 Bobcat Court · (407) 846-8846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

718 Bobcat Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 718 Bobcat Ct. - * · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Duplex in Poinciana, Polk County - Great 996 sq ft., 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms remodeled duplex. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Open floor plan with all kitchen appliances and stackable washer & dryer. Ceramic flooring throughout and screened in porch with storage closet. Located off Marigold & Coyote in Polk City area of Poinciana, close to main roads and schools.
Sorry, no pets.
Section 8 friendly.

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
407-349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$5 monthly technology fee
$75 application fee
$125 lease doc fee (once approved)
HOA application and fee of $100 required prior to occupancy

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!

(RLNE2207242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Bobcat Ct. have any available units?
718 Bobcat Ct. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 718 Bobcat Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
718 Bobcat Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Bobcat Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 718 Bobcat Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 718 Bobcat Ct. offer parking?
No, 718 Bobcat Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 718 Bobcat Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 Bobcat Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Bobcat Ct. have a pool?
No, 718 Bobcat Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 718 Bobcat Ct. have accessible units?
No, 718 Bobcat Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Bobcat Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Bobcat Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Bobcat Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 Bobcat Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 718 Bobcat Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity