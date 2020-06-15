718 Bobcat Ct.

Amenities

Duplex in Poinciana, Polk County - Great 996 sq ft., 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms remodeled duplex. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Open floor plan with all kitchen appliances and stackable washer & dryer. Ceramic flooring throughout and screened in porch with storage closet. Located off Marigold & Coyote in Polk City area of Poinciana, close to main roads and schools.

Sorry, no pets.

Section 8 friendly.



Call today to schedule your private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management

407-349-8080

www.ackleyflorida.com



12 Month Lease

$5 monthly technology fee

$75 application fee

$125 lease doc fee (once approved)

HOA application and fee of $100 required prior to occupancy



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!



