All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 702 Pasteur Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
702 Pasteur Ln
Last updated April 25 2019 at 6:53 AM

702 Pasteur Ln

702 Pasteur Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

702 Pasteur Lane, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New to the Market! A fantastic opportunity to own a home in a great location, close to schools and in a wonderful community. This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has marvelous natural light throughout and well sized rooms. The floor plan is perfect for families, with privacy in the rear and a quiet street in the front. Lovingly maintained and ready for you to view it today. Multiple Offers Received.

Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Pasteur Ln have any available units?
702 Pasteur Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 702 Pasteur Ln currently offering any rent specials?
702 Pasteur Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Pasteur Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 Pasteur Ln is pet friendly.
Does 702 Pasteur Ln offer parking?
No, 702 Pasteur Ln does not offer parking.
Does 702 Pasteur Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Pasteur Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Pasteur Ln have a pool?
No, 702 Pasteur Ln does not have a pool.
Does 702 Pasteur Ln have accessible units?
No, 702 Pasteur Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Pasteur Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 Pasteur Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Pasteur Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 Pasteur Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana 3 Bedrooms
Poinciana Apartments with PoolsPoinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSeffner, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College