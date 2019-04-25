702 Pasteur Ln

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New to the Market! A fantastic opportunity to own a home in a great location, close to schools and in a wonderful community. This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has marvelous natural light throughout and well sized rooms. The floor plan is perfect for families, with privacy in the rear and a quiet street in the front. Lovingly maintained and ready for you to view it today. Multiple Offers Received.



Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.