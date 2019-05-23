All apartments in Poinciana
646 N Delmonte Ct

646 N Delmonte Ct · No Longer Available
Location

646 N Delmonte Ct, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful home offers everything you need in a quiet neighborhood! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and marble floors that continue into the living room. Granite coutertops! . Split floor plan, open concept living and tons of natural lighting. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and attached bathroom. Newer ceramic tile in all of the bedrooms and bathrooms. Relax and enjoy the view of the oversized fenced in backyard from your screened in lanai. Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 N Delmonte Ct have any available units?
646 N Delmonte Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 646 N Delmonte Ct have?
Some of 646 N Delmonte Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 N Delmonte Ct currently offering any rent specials?
646 N Delmonte Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 N Delmonte Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 646 N Delmonte Ct is pet friendly.
Does 646 N Delmonte Ct offer parking?
Yes, 646 N Delmonte Ct offers parking.
Does 646 N Delmonte Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 646 N Delmonte Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 N Delmonte Ct have a pool?
No, 646 N Delmonte Ct does not have a pool.
Does 646 N Delmonte Ct have accessible units?
No, 646 N Delmonte Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 646 N Delmonte Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 646 N Delmonte Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 646 N Delmonte Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 646 N Delmonte Ct has units with air conditioning.
