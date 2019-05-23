646 N Delmonte Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful home offers everything you need in a quiet neighborhood! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and marble floors that continue into the living room. Granite coutertops! . Split floor plan, open concept living and tons of natural lighting. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and attached bathroom. Newer ceramic tile in all of the bedrooms and bathrooms. Relax and enjoy the view of the oversized fenced in backyard from your screened in lanai. Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com